What’s Driving You Crazy? – Completely preventable traffic deaths

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Completely preventable tragedy.

Even with special emphasis on driving safely over a holiday weekend, a wrong-way driver suspected of impairment was involved in a double fatality weekend crash near the spaghetti bowl. And that was just hours after an NHP cruiser investigating an earlier crash in almost the exact same spot was hit by a different suspected DUI driver.

Shout-out to the men and women of the nevada highway patrol – and all law enforcement – for their relentless pursuit of safer roads in the face of a sometimes seemingly losing battle with real people actively choosing to endanger others – and themselves.

On this day when we honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country, we’re left to ask how many more of us will we have to mourn over needless traffic deaths?

Buckle up, drive carefully – and PLEASE DON’T DRINK & DRIVE.

