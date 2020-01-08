What’s Driving You Crazy? – Complete closure of the northern 215 Beltway

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A complete closure of the northern 215 beltway tonight could drive you crazy.

It’s a short stretch and drivers in the area could probably guess that it’s part of the ongoing work in the Centennial Bowl – where the 95 meets the beltway. Specifically: starting at 8 Wednesday night and scheduled to run until 5 Thursday morning the Nevada Dept of Transportation will close the beltway between Oso Blanca and Sky Pointe.

There will be plenty of cones, barriers and temporary detour signage.

If you’re coming from the west going east on the northern Beltway you’ll be diverted off at Oso Blanca, which you can follow down to the Ann Rd exit to get back onto northbound 95 using the exit at Skypointe to end up on the eastbound beltway. Westbounders coming towards the Centennial Bowl will be given options that include going north at Skypointe where you can end up at Durango to get back down to the beltway.

There’s been a lot of progress on the flyover ramps bridges that will eventually make it a lot easier to get around in the rapidly growing far northwest part of the valley. But the centennial bowl project has at least another year to go before scheduled completion.

Buckle up, drive carefully and USE YOUR TURN SIGNAL!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.