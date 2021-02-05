What’s Driving You Crazy? – Closing Oso Blanca – for THREE YEARS!

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Oh no! Say it isn’t so. Oso Blanca, that is, where the 95 meets the 215 northern beltway. Let’s go . . . “Centennial Bowling!”

Faithful viewers may recall that we’ve talked about this more than once: the frontage road that runs just west of the 95 is getting a big makeover as part of the project’s final phase. For others, a message sign by the side of the road north of the 215 has been a shocking wake-up call. It says: Oso Blanca to close February 7th – – for three years!

Your eyes aren’t lying: Oso Blanca to close February 7th (Superbowl Sunday) – – for three years. As seen in video from the 8newsnow drone, the street that runs under Elkhorn next to Mountain Ridge park down to the 215 is no longer an exit from the beltway – for now. The new and improved Oso Blanca itself will run *under* the 215 – – but – – when all is said and done, there will be non-beltway connections both north and south of the 215 between Oso Blanca and Sky Pointe on the other side of the 95.

Until then, the recommended detours have southbound drivers taking Durango to the 215 for access to either the beltway or the 95. For northbound drivers from either the 95 or the 215 get onto the beltway west to Durango

The Nevada Dept of Transportation’s website on the project has TONS of information (click here for us95nw.com).

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

