What’s Driving You Crazy? – Closing freeway exits on I-15 at Mesquite

MESQUITE, NV ( KLAS ) – A little ramp closure love to drivers in and around Mesquite

The exits to Mesquite from I-15 will be closed during daylight hours this week as part of the ongoing repaving project there. To be clear not all the exits will be closed at the same time.

From 5 Monday morning until 5 Monday evening it’s the ramps at exit 120 – Falcon Ridge Pkwy.

For Tuesday and Wednesday from 5am to 5pm it’s the ramps to and from exit 122 (Sandhill & Pioneer Blvds). And even then, NDOT calls the closures “intermittent” so look at all of this as a heads-up that you may not have any issues getting on or off the freeway, but it’s better to be prepared, so just follow the signs.

The project includes new asphalt in both directions along the 15 as well as repairing and resurfacing the freeway bridge decks at exit 120 and exit 122. It also calls for new signage, drainage and lighting. Work is occurring in up to 2-mile increments monday through friday.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email IS GREAT, AND SO ARE PICTURES AND OR VIDEOS. SEND IT ALL TO: traffic8@8newsnow.com.