LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We have a clarification to an earlier “Driving You Crazy” report about the 215 beltway in the northwest valley.

As I wrapped up a story explaining why it’s going to be a while before the exit to Hualapai from the westbound northern beltway is finished, I said that that area is now part of a bigger project. Clark County mentioned that work on the beltway would extend from Craig road all the way up and around to Grand Montecito.

Viewer Nathaniel wrote in to correctly point out:

“There is absolutely no connection to Craig Road and the 215! Never has been! Because Lone Mountain is in the way. Craig Road ends at Jensen.”

You’re right, Nathaniel. A photo of Lone Mountain park from Clark County indeed shows Craig Road ending at a pedestrian sidewalk entrance at Jensen. Yes, the nearest 215 exits are Cheyenne to the south and Ann Rd to the north, but Nathaniel, I think Clark County wanted to give us an idea of the general area of beltway work, so they told us Craig Rd. Thanks for writing.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone!



