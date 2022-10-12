LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We’ll be talking more about this in our regular traffic reports in a week or so, but I want to make sure you didn’t miss this update on freeway HOV lanes in Las Vegas.

As the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s huge “Project Neon” was wrapping up on I-15 around the Spaghetti Bowl 3 years ago, what had been rush-hour-only H-O-V (or carpool) lanes became a widely criticized 24/7 operation.

As we reported on “Driving You Crazy” back in June of this year, traffic data sensors were put in at 17 freeway locations, counting vehicles and the number of people inside them to determine if operating hours could or should change.

On Monday NDOT Director Kristina Swallow said that based on preliminary data from that study, HOV lanes will be switching from 24/7 to 5am to 10pm, meaning that between 10pm and 5am, HOV lanes will be regular travel lanes for anyone to use.

This starts Monday, October 24.

But even the new 7-day-a-week hours are subject to change. NDOT says that over the next 18 months, these so-called “pilot hours” will be reviewed to see about more adjustments, including possibly going back to 24/7 operation.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone