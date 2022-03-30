LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Another example of the Nevada Dept of Transportation showing that it’s serious about a new project:

A website and a logo as NDOT launches the “State Route 160 and State Route 159 Corridor Study.”

Just to make sure you know: State Route 160 is the main road between Las Vegas and Pahrump. NDOT director Kristina Swallow says:

“As our valley grows, traffic continues to increase on State Route 160 primarily due to ongoing growth and development along the corridor, especially within Pahrump and southwest Las Vegas.”

As for State Route 159, that’s actually Charleston heading west of town to Redrock Canyon and then around to Spring Mountain Ranch State Park and the town of Blue Diamond.

Again, Kristina Swallow: “Recreation activities along State Route 159 are also increasing, which means that we need to look at how we move everyone: people in cars, people on bikes, and people walking safely to where they want to go.”

Starting Monday, NDOT will be holding four in-person public meetings to get your input on the project, with each starting at 4pm and running until around 7pm:

April 4, 2022 – Nye Communities Coalition: 1020 E Wilson Rd. Pahrump

April 5, 2022 – Blue Diamond Recreation Center: 2 Village Blvd. Blue Diamond

April 6, 2022 – Veterans Memorial Leisure: 101 S Pavilion Center Dr. Las Vegas

April 7, 2022 – Mountain’s Edge Association: 8015 Blue Diamond Rd., Las Vegas

And here’s the NDOT website.

