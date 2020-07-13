What’s Driving You Crazy? – Can you name the mountain ranges around Las Vegas?

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Taking higher ground. This may not be the most traffic related question we’ve ever gotten, but viewer Marie writes: “I would like to know the name and location of the Las Vegas mountain ranges. I am sure all the new Las Vegans would like to know this information.”

Marie, I’m guessing there are more than a few Las Vegans who’ve been here for a while who don’t know the names of the mountains.

Let’s start to our west. Most of us are familiar with Mt Charleston northwest of the valley. It’s part of the Spring Mountains, which also includes Mt Potosi to the southwest along state highway 160 on the way over the hump to Pahrump.

Switching to the east side of town. Maybe you’ve heard of Frenchman Mountain? It’s the slightly taller of the two peaks. And – sorry to burst your geography bubble if you think that shorter peak is Sunrise Mountain. That’s actually just a bit further to the north – north of Lake Mead Boulevard.

Alright: now rotating around to the north. That whole area is known as the Sheep Mountains, which actually continue northward into Lincoln County.

And finally not straight due south, but a little bit to the southwest from Henderson back to the south. That’s the McCullough Range.

