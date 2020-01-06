What’s Driving You Crazy? – Calling all traffic nerds!

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Calling all traffic nerds!

Today’s the day for an event sponsored by the Regional Transportation Commission that might be right up your alley (or H-O-V lane). It’s called the “GO-NV Summit 2020.” It’s be all day at The Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV with such seminar topics as: “Who is driving mobility as a service? Public or private?”



”It’s one of the critical factors in moving to multi-passenger transportation and reducing congestion. But who is in the driver’s seat? Does the private sector have one hand on the steering wheel, while the public sector is pushing for cruise control?”

Most of the morning panel discussions are all booked up, but there’s also a public event this afternoon that you can check out. It’s a “technology showcase” from noon to four over at the T&M’s “Strip View Pavilion.” I’m not sure what all will be there, but some of the many speakers during the day have highlighted things like “helping people connect communities and places” and “traffic diagnostics: a congestion busting and travel demand management tool.”

So whether it’s apps that help you get around or looks at what the future might hold, you can check out the day’s agenda at the r-t-c’s web page: https://www.rtcsnv.com/gonv/

Buckle up, drive carefully and USE YOUR TURN SIGNAL!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.