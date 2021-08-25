What’s Driving You Crazy? – Businesses around D-I and Sandhill STILL OPEN during road closure

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We have continuing coverage of the closure of Desert Inn Road on the east side of town.

We’ve had live reports from where they’re methodically demolishing and rebuilding a short bridge on the 95/515 freeway between Boulder Highway and Flamingo.

That short bridge just happens to cross over D-I between Sandhill and just before the curve where it turns into Lamb. NDOT’s Adrienne Packer says that tiny part of the freeway over Desert Inn Road is old: “The D-I bridge was finished, I think, in 1987, so it’s reached it’s age-limit.”

Good news for freeway drivers: no closures during the demolition – just shifting lanes – during what Adrienne says is a precision operation: “This demolition is kind of like a surgical procedure. They have to keep the [bridge] abutment intact and not do any damage to it.”

Some businesses on D-I east of Sandhill want you to know that they’re still open, because “local traffic is allowed.” And drivers who think they can still sneak through will find another set of barricades just before the actual construction.

This closure is scheduled to wrap up this weekend, with round two in October, and completing it after another closure either late this year or early 2022

Here’s a link to the NDOT website – i515project.com.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.