What’s Driving You Crazy? – Bridge demolition, round 2

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Freeway bridge demolition over Eastern, round 2.

Hope you’re not caught off-guard by the closure of Eastern under the 95/515. The Nevada Dept of Transportation is demolishing another part of the freeway bridge overhead as part of the 95/515 fix-up project.

The on-off ramps to & from Eastern are open and freeway traffic should be used to shifting lanes through the area.

The closure of Eastern is scheduled to last until next Tuesday, the 25th, with the recommended detour taking you on either Bonanza or Stewart over to Maryland Pkwy for north south travel. Local business access is still open on Eastern.

Lots more to come on this big project, including more lane restrictions and another closure of Desert Inn under the freeway later this month.

All this information, including links to the NDOT i515project.com website, on 8newsnow.com when you click “Traffic” then “Driving You Crazy.”

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

