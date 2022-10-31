LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Big update on Charleston at the 95/515!

As one of my broadcasting heroes, Paul Harvey, used to say: ”Stand by for news!”

We lost Paul Harvey in 2009, so there’s no way he would’ve known about the freeway system in Las Vegas.

But the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s Justin Hopkins has news for anyone driving on Charleston around the 95/515:

The westbound lanes are being shut down tonight, with westbound drivers shifted into the eastbound lanes. In video from noon yesterday the cones were all there ready to make the big change, which is scheduled to last upwards of a year.

To learn more about this project, check out NDOT’s i515charleston.com website, which is linked in the online version of this story when you visit 8newsnow.com and click “Traffic” then “Driving You Crazy.”

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone