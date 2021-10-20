What’s Driving You Crazy? – Bicyclist and pedestrian behavior

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer with simple words that should probably go on a poster

We love all the emails we get here at “What’s Driving You Crazy.”

We really love ones that speak for themselves, like this from viewer Barbara:

“For all bicyclists and pedestrians: ride your bike with traffic. Take your walk against traffic. This has been a rule since i was a child 50 years ago and is still the rule today.”

The email equivalent of a mic drop. Thanks Barbara.

