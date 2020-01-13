What’s Driving You Crazy? – Any more Project Neons in 2020?

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Being just a couple of weeks into the new year, the question still can be asked: are there any “Project Neons” in the 2020 road ahead?

Ahh. . . grasshopper . . . do not get ahead of yourself! As adult Yoda might say: “Not done with **ghost** of Project Neon are we.”

Even though there was a party celebrating the end of the state’s biggest, most-expensive project ever, the overhead signs that are supposed to help drivers navigate the freeway have yet to be brought online. The Nevada Department of Transportation says testing is under way and the signs should be good to go in a couple of months.

Up in the far northwest, there’s been lots of progress on the Centennial Bowl, but it’s far from done. Crews will be working on new bridges and flyovers where us95 meets the northern 215 beltway. Overall completion, though, may not happen until the end of *next* year.

And get ready for big disruptions at I-15 and Tropicana, where the flyover exit from the southbound freeway to eastbound Trop is going to be widened. the possible 3 year long project will also include pedestrian access to Dean Martin and the T-Mobile Arena.

Bottom line? We’ll never run out of things to Drive. You. Crazy.

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.