LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Yet another freeway interchange makeover on the way.

You should already know about the Centennial Bowl, and The Big Squeeze, and you might have started trying to wrap your head around the huge changes coming to I-15 and Tropicana.

Now the Nevada Dept of Transportation has another big project on the drawing board.

It’s in the southeast valley at what has sometimes been called the “Henderson Spaghetti Bowl” – where the 215 Southern Beltway meets the 95/515/I-11.

Before crews lift a shovel, NDOT wants to hear from you.

There’s an in-person public meeting Thursday afternoon and evening at the Lifeguard Arena in downtown Henderson, which will also be streamed on NDOT’s facebook page with viewers included in the opportunities to weigh in.

One of NDOT’s objectives here is restoring access to Gibson from westbound Lake Mead, which hasn’t been a thing since the last round of changes there a few years ago.

The online public meeting started a week or two ago and is scheduled to run through the first week of July.

For the NDOT website and more info on the public meetings, click – – – > here.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone