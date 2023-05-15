LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Another complete shutdown of northbound I-15 for the Tropicana project? Yes, but – believe it or not – it really shouldn’t be a big deal.

Starting at 9 tonight and scheduled to run until 5 tomorrow morning, northbound drivers will be diverted off to those lanes next to the freeway at Russell Rd – then right back onto the main lanes before you get to Tropicana.

There’s really nothing to get hung up on. In fact that’s the reason for the closure – hanging another one of the ten new overhead signs designed to help you get through the lanes squeezes and closures – and, yes, whatever crashes may happen.

One of the bigger traffic impacts of the project is the upcoming construction of a new half-interchange at Harmon (like the one on US95 at Elkhorn in the far northwest valley). Stay tuned!

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

