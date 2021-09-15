What’s Driving You Crazy? – Another big squeeze on I-15, but there’s a twist

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It’s right next door, so and we shouldn’t treat it like it’s another world away.

Especially when it affects your drive to Utah.

Remember that once you get past Mesquite on I-15, you’ve got 29 miles worth of the Grand Canyon State to get through and that’s where a friendly heads-up from ADOT comes in.

The Arizona Dept of Transportation just started a 3-year-long project to replace a mile long bridge over the Virgin River near the town of Littlefield.

The biggest impact? Only one lane of traffic is being allowed in both directions 24-7, so – depending on the timing of your trip – you could be in for long delays. Not only is there a web page with great information, there’s also an app that frequent drivers through the area might want to consider downloading. It’s called Virgin River Bridge.

