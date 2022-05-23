LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An update on those mystery poles in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip near the “Welcome To Las Vegas” sign.

Full disclosure: I have not done anywhere near the research that news anchor John Langeler has done for his upcoming report on ancestry.

But I don’t think I’m going out on a limb to say that these poles are *not* the great-great-great grand nieces and nephews of the interplanetary invaders from the fictional “War Of The Worlds.”

*Whew!*

When 8NewsNow viewer Kurt asked about the poles that have popped up on the median on Las Vegas Blvd we learned from Clark County that those are simply called “smart poles” – combination light poles with space to install cell phone sites.

County public information officer, Dan Kulin, says the poles are owned and were installed by the county. He points out that the poles have also been put in on The Strip around Resorts World, noting that most of them do have the cell site equipment on board.

We don’t know if or when they’ll be activated. We’re just glad they’re not from Mars!

