What’s Driving You Crazy? – An update on the mystery bridge near the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Following up on the “mystery bridge” up near US95 and the northern 215 beltway. Let’s go . . “Centennial Bowling!”

Back in December a viewer asked about a bridge that’s supposed to connect Grand Teton east and west of US95. We learned then that the City of Las Vegas indeed has plans to build that bridge but hadn’t solidified funding for it.

Another viewer, Debra, has written in to ask:

“Do you have any idea when that bridge might be started, completed or if the project is scrapped forever?”

I just got an update from the City of Las Vegas saying:

“The federal funds to build the overpass bridge are now available to begin the project.”

But – hang on – there’s at least one more step before groundbreaking:

“As a condition of using Federal funding, the city must perform additional environmental analysis, expected to take 6 months.”

Depending on what NDOT and the Federal Highway Administration say about that analysis, a contractor could then be hired for the project. Back in December the city said the bridge *could* be finished late next year or in early 2023. We’ll keep you posted.

Thanks again to Debra for writing in, and to the City of Las Vegas for staying on top of the process.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.