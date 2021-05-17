What’s Driving You Crazy? – An update on NDOT’s overhead sign message contest

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Nevada Dept of Transportation wants you to “sign” in

Back in August NDOT announced a contest for short snappy messages that could end up on some or all of the states 400 or so overhead signs.

They’ve narrowed the field of potential winners down to 11, and now NDOT wants you to vote for your top three from these entries:

1. When driving use your thinker and your blinker

2. That’s the temperature not the speed limit

3. Texts means wrecks

4. It’s not a race, leave some space

5. There is no need to drive at warp speed

6. Practice vehicle social distancing. Don’t tailgate

7. Your seat belt looks good on you

8. Gamble at the casino not your car. Buckle up!

9. Camp in the mountains, not the left lane

10. Turn signals come free with vehicles. Use them

11. Don’t get exhausted. Tailgating blows

Only one entry per person, and you have to be 16 to vote. You’ve got until June 15th to vote. To visit that website, click here.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and PLEASE PUT DOWN THAT PHONE

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.

THANKS!