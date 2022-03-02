LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A sorta-kinda update on a proposed bridge over the 95 in the far northwest valley

There are bridges over the freeway at Elkhorn and just north at Durango – but not up ahead at Grand Teton.

We’ve talked before about how if that’s going to happen, it would be a City of Las Vegas project.

The video above includes a clip from a “Driving You Crazy” report from December of 2020:

“We got an email from viewer Patrick, who wrote: we live just off Oso Blanca and Grand Teton. 6 yers ago we were told a bridge was in the plans over the 95 to Grand Teton on the east side of the freeway. Is this ever going to happen? And the city’s public works department says the bridge will take 18 months to build, and may be completed in late 2022 or early 2023.”

So, here we are in 2022 and while the City of Las Vegas says it has the funding to build the bridge, they’re now hopeful that both the Nevada Dept of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration will sign off on required environmental studies in June, which would allow them to put the project out for bid. Tack on 18 months from whenever a contractor is on board, and you’re looking at at least late 2023 or early 2024 for a Grand Teton bridge over the 95. Stay tuned.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.