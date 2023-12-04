BAKER, CA ( KLAS ) – Even if you’re not planning to be anywhere near Baker, California during the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday and Wednesday into Thursday, there’s a powerful reason why you might be interested:

It’s actually a power-*less reason!

The overhead sign on southbound I-15 around Russell Road here in town spells it out:

“Planned power outage Baker, California: no gas or electric vehicle charging.”

The electric utility down there – Southern California Edison – says it’s going to be upgrading service in the area, but to do that, they have to shut off power.

Even though most of the work will be in and around Baker, the Nevada Dept of Transportation says 90 miles of the I-15 will be affected adding that:

“During the outages, restaurants, gas stations, and electric vehicle charging ports around won’t be available. Considering the limited amenities during this time, travelers are strongly urged to plan their journeys accordingly.”

