What’s Driving You Crazy? – An odd way to learn more about the Resorts World project

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Learning a whole lot more about Las Vegas Blvd in front of Resorts World – – by going to baggage claim at the airport?.

Yes! You’ll be able to check off several Junior Buddy boxes after this!

Hanging out unobtrusively next to carousel 6 in the Terminal 1 baggage claim at McCarran is a very cool architectural model of the entire Resorts World complex! We can talk more about the pool on the south side of the tower or the employee parking overlooking the D-I superarterial.

But for today: Las Vegas Blvd in front of Resorts World. Clark County has indicated that starting the day of the opening – next Thursday the 24th – and running all the way to July 5th – southbound drivers on The Strip will have all lanes open directly next to the project and at least two lanes from Sahara to Spring Mountain. Also two lanes for northbounders except for overnight from 2am to 10am.

But the real point of today’s story: projected locations for not one, but *two* pedestrian bridges! One on the south end crossing over the west side of Las Vegas Blvd and going over D-I. The other further north, coming out from around the middle of the building’s east side. So go ahead and check off your Junior Traffic Buddy, Junior Architect Buddy and Junior Resorts World Buddy boxes!

Still no timeline for those bridges. But keep it right for all your Resorts World updates.

