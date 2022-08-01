LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Updates on lane closures and “there’s an app for that” at NDOT’s ginormous I-15 and Trop project.

24/7 closures of the I-15 H-O-V lanes between Tropicana and just south of the 215 started last week. Now the Nevada Dept of Transportation is advising of additional off-and-on overnight lane reductions in either direction, except on weekends.

All of the work is for the installation of 10 overhead signs in the area. NDOT previously waited until near the end of projects to put those bad boys in. Now they say putting the signs in first will help drivers keep up with future roadwork.

And, yes, there’s an app for that.

An easy way to keep up with all things I-15 and Trop is to go to your app store and search “I-15 trop.” You have to agree not to use it while driving. Then you can check on the latest road restrictions. Look at photos, videos, and get the long-term construction schedule

To visit NDOT’s webpage about the project click – – – > HERE.

To download the app, visit the Apple or Google Play stores.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone.