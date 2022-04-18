LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A heads-up on an additional headache in “The Big Squeeze” that may change your travel plans.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation has closed the exit ramp from the south 95/515 to get off at Eastern.

The closure is scheduled to last until around Memorial Day weekend at the end of May.

There is be signage, but if you miss it or just plain forget to get off at Las Vegas Blvd (which will probably be crowded), you’ll have to continue on to the next available exit at Charleston, which may also jam up.

During the closure they’re putting in extra lane at the exit ramp, so, when it opens back up near the end of may, it shouldn’t back up to the freeway at rush hour.

Even if the 95/515 *isn’t* your regular freeway, checking out the NDOT website, or signing up for alerts wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Here’s the link to that website (including the link to sign up for alerts).

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.