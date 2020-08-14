What’s Driving You Crazy? – An 85-year-old concrete history lesson

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A rock hard history lesson from 85 years ago. Ready? Let’s go . . .

"Centennial Bowling!"

Remember a couple of weeks ago when we learned from Tony Illia of the Nevada Dept of Transportation that in these super hot summer months, crews on the Centennial Bowl project only pour concrete at night, even tossing bags of ice into the ready mix to keep it from becoming brittle by “curing” too quickly?

Here’s your history lesson: Tony says the concrete poured to make the Hoover Dam back in the 1930s is still curing today! It’s obviously too late for 85 year old ice, so forward-thinking engineers of our grandparents’ generation came up with a solution that’s being used here in the 21st century: “They actually run pipes of chilled water through the structure to help it cure as slowly as possible.”

Crews building the Centennial Bowl project just put ice right into the readymix.

