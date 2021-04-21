What’s Driving You Crazy? – Adding to the repaving nightmare on Las Vegas Blvd

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Piling on for already beleaguered drivers around the Las Vegas Blvd repaving project:

In addition to the bumpy, confusing, frustrating stop-and-go ride along The Strip, now there’s word of sewer work taking up lanes on Elvis Presley Blvd and Paradise around the convention center.

For Elvis Presley Blvd the work will mainly take place in the center lane. It’s scheduled to happen just about any time of day, off & on until June 20th.

For Paradise, you’re losing the two right lanes on the southbound side from Elvis Presley to Convention Center Drive from 9 each night until 5 each following morning.

For those of you wondering if the work on Las Vegas Blvd will be done by the time of Resorts World’s announced opening date of June 24 – we’re wondering, too. Stay tuned. We’ll for sure keep you posted about *that.*

Buckle up, drive carefully – and PLEASE PUT DOWN THAT PHONE

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.