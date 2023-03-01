LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer email prefers the temporary fix for an east valley signal problem at an already tangled up intersection. But soon, it might not matter, anyway.

Mac writes:

“Over the weekend the traffic light at Charleston and Sacramento stopped working, and was operating as a four way stop. The flow of traffic was so much better: drivers taking their turn, no blocking of the intersection – not like what happens when the lights are working. After the signal was ‘fixed’ it went back to being a blocked intersection with short tempers. Why can’t we go back to a four way stop?”

Well, Mac, it turns out that whichever way works better at the intersection now, an upcoming freeway access change may make it a moot point. Starting early Monday, you won’t be able to get to the northbound 95/515 from Charleston.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation says the access ramp is going to be rebuilt. And it’s not scheduled to reopen until early April.

But you don’t have to be a Junior Traffic Buddy to know: with the Charleston on-ramp closed, what are your best freeway access options? Coming from the south, it’s Boulder Highway. Heading toward Charleston from the Spaghetti Bowl, you’ve got Eastern.

You know what? Go ahead and show off your Junior Traffic Buddy badge by spreading this Driving You Crazy message!

Buckle up, drive carefully – and – please put down that phone!

