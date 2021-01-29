What’s Driving You Crazy? – A “Who’s Who” of local leaders chimes in on the Centennial Bowl project

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Nevada Dept of Transportation wasn’t messing around with a virtual kick-off when they went . . “Centennial Bowling!”

The virtual kickoff of the project’s final phase was like a “We Are The World” for traffic nerd

Here are the local and state leaders who chimed in via pre-recorded videos:

Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto: “It’s exciting to see that the Centennial Bowl is taking shape. And there are more improvements yet to come in this next phase.”

Congressman Steven Horsford: “This critical interchange is vital for goods movement throughout southern Nevada.”

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore: “And for attracting new businesses and visitors at a crucial time for the Las Vegas economy.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak: “Acting as an essential conduit for supply chain delivery and attracting new businesses and tourists.”

Congresswoman Dina Titus: “The critical interchange will ease the movement of goods and people in, out and around the Las Vegas valley.”

Sen. Jacky Rosen: “There’s a lot of work to be done before this last phase of the centennial bowl is completed in 2024.”

Retired Commissioner Larry Brown: “I want to personally thank NDOT – the entire NDOT team – for all their hard work.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman: “Because we all have a common goal in mind: to provide the best quality of life for those in our community.”

Impressive. The only thing I can think of to say after all that is:

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.