What’s Driving You Crazy? – A week’s worth of overnight ramp closures in the Centennial Bowl.

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Extended overnight ramp closures in the Centennial Bowl

A heads-up from the Nevada Dept of Transportation as they work toward final completion of all the work there – – in 2024.

This week from 9 at night until 5 each following morning the off-ramp from south 95 to Centennial Center will be closed. NDOT’s Justin Hopkins tells us there’s concrete barrier installation and other work going on that may also lead to overnight lane closures in the area until Friday morning.

Follow the signs through the work zones – or maybe just skip the whole thing by using Durango to the west and Jones to the east for your southbound travel.

This information, along with all our stories, is on our 8newsnow.com website when you click “Traffic” then “Driving You Crazy”

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.