What’s Driving you Crazy? – A weekend road closure in the northeast valley

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A weekend road closure in the northeast valley could drive you crazy.

You might want to avoid the area around Craig Road and Lamb. The Nevada Dept of Transportation says a contractor will be putting in an underground natural gas pipeline for Southwest Gas.

Here’s the deal:

Lamb will be shut down to north-south travel in both directions at Craig, although right turns will be allowed from southbound Lamb to westbound Craig, and from northbound Lamb to eastbound Craig.

Also: you won’t have left lanes for almost a half-mile stretch of eastbound Craig Road from Lamb to Copper Sage. And westbound drivers on Craig won’t be able to turn left onto southbound Lamb.

This all is scheduled to start at 8 Friday night and run until 6am Monday.

If you use Craig to get to the Air Force Base from I-15, possible workarounds include going south on Pecos or Walnut from Craig down to Alexander then east to either Lamb or Puebla where you can then go back northbound to Craig.

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

