What’s Driving You Crazy? – A weekend freeway ramp closure

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Hope you don’t mind a simple little freeway ramp closure

With the loss of life and the horrific circumstances of crashes this week, maybe we’ve got enough driving us crazy, so for this weekend, I’m just tossing out a heads-up from the Nevada Dept of Transportation;

The ramp from eastbound Cheyenne to southbound I-15 will be closed starting at 9 Friday night and scheduled to run until 5 Monday morning. Crews will be replacing some barrier rail there. Pretty easy alternates, too: to get on the south 15 while the Cheyenne ramp is closed, find your way up to Craig or down to Lake Mead from any number of streets, like MLK, 5th Street to Carey to Losee and others.

When I say these words at the end of each report, I really do hope you’ll Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is – of course – easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.