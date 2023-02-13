LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It won’t have nearly the impact of shutting down the I-15 freeway, and probably not even as much as closing Tropicana. *But* an upcoming week-long closure in the near-east valley is for sure worth a heads-up:

Starting tonight at 8 the Nevada Dept of Transportation is closing east and westbound Stewart between Pecos and Sandhill as part of the big project around Charleston and the 95/515.

Eventually the freeway over Stewart will have a couple of new lanes. During the closure crews will be putting in these steel girders to make that possible.

Pretty easy workarounds during the closure of Stewart. You’d probably be better off going up to Bonanza, but you could also try Charleston, although most drivers in that area would probably tell you, “uh, no.”

Buckle up, drive carefully, and – please! – put down that phone!

