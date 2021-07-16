What’s Driving You Crazy? – A week-long ramp closure in the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Ramping up for another few days of finding another way to get around part of the 95 and the northern 215 beltway. You got it: we’re . . . “Centennial Bowling!”

Maybe I should’ve said “ramping down” part of the Centennial Bowl, because that’s what’s about to happen – again.

Starting Sunday night the Nevada Dept of Transportation is closing the ramp from northbound US95 to the eastbound 215 until 5 Monday morning. This ramp has been closed many times for a night or two as work continues on the $155-million final phase of the project grinds on. This particular closure is scheduled to run every night next week until next Friday morning.

A good way to get around it is to get off the north 95 at Ann, go east to Jones and then up to the beltway to get on the east 215.

Even if you don’t consider yourself a Junior Traffic Buddy nerd, NDOT’s website about the entire Centennial Bowl area has tons of good info about this huge project.

