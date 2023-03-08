LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Heads-up on a weather-related change in plans to the lane restrictions on Desert Inn between Valley View and Paradise. Overnight and early morning drivers know all too well the flashing lights and cones that send you left one night and right the next – or both!

The Nevada Dept of Transportation’s Justin Hopkins says workers on the project need warmer temperatures to put down what’s called a polymer concrete overlay. This week they’ve taken away one of the westbound lanes starting at the tunnel under Las Vegas Blvd. Work hours are 7am to 4pm, but Hopkins says the lane closure will stay in effect at night so the concrete polymer can settle.

Crews have also been replacing bridge joints and doing other updates to the superarterial. And they’re not done yet, so be prepared for more lane restrictions in the coming weeks.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and – please put down that phone

