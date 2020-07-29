What’s Driving You Crazy? – A viewer writes about the ongoing work on the southern 215 beltway

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – I think I already hear the “amen” to this email about ongoing work on the southern 215 beltway. Robert writes:

“They’ve added an extra lane on both north and southbound sides. But they still keep the southbound side closed. Do they think the south side does not jam up? WELL IT DOES. WHAT’S UP NDOT?”

Robert, there’s a lot of work done and still planned for the 215 beltway, and when it comes to who’s doing the work, it really depends on which part of the 215 you’re talking about. East of I-15, the 215 is an interstate all the way over the 93/95/I-11. West of the 15, I also hope you notice the signs are different. That’s because this part of the beltway – all the way up and around to where it meets I-15 near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. That’s technically “Clark County 215.”

Two of the biggest ongoing projects involving Clark County 215 are the widening projects between Charleston and Durango. The other is that stretch between Decatur and I-15. Those are being done by Clark County, which says that work should be done in the fall. By the way, there are specific night-time lane and ramp closures there through Friday morning:

The closures will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to avoid the busiest travel times.

From 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, to 5 a.m. Thursday, July 30, the on-ramp from Decatur to eastbound 215 and the westbound 215 off-ramp to Decatur will be closed.

From 9 p.m. Thursday, July 30, to 5 a.m. Friday, July 31, the eastbound 215 off-ramp to Decatur will be closed.

