What’s Driving You Crazy? – A viewer question about work in the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A road closure that’s part of an ongoing project is driving one viewer crazy

This is from the Centennial Bowl where there’s a ton of work to build new freeway access ramps where the 95 meets the northern 215 beltway. Debbie writes:

“Just wondering if you have any idea when Oso Blanca between the northern Beltway and Montecito Parkway will reopen. Many of us in the far northwest utilize that route to get to the 215, and back roads are getting crowded with the closure. Hopefully you might be able to find the timeframe when it will reopen.”

I don’t have specifics Debbie, but I can tell you that while work in the Centennial Bowl is moving right along, the project is more than a year from final completion. I spoke with Tony Illia from the Nevada Dept of Transportation. He said to get ready for even more work in the area, including groundbreaking on yet another phase of the Centennial Bowl build out.

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.