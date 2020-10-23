What’s Driving You Crazy? – A viewer question about one of the ramps in the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer question about a ramp where the 95 meets the 215 northern beltway. Ready? Let’s go . . . “Centennial Bowling!”

Viewer Patrick writes: “So glad the Centennial project is almost completed. However, NDOT seems to have forgotten about the ramp from westbound 215 to northbound 95! Is NDOT going to address this in the near future??”

Patrick, the answer is yes, but the only specific timing is that it will start early next year.

A recent “Centennial Bowling” report focused on how Oso Blanca, the sort-of frontage road just west of the 95, is going to be replaced.

That same NDOT graphic shows all of the work that will be part of what they call “Phase-3-D” – and that does include building a ramp that’ll take westbound 215 drivers to the northbound 95. This final phase of the Centennial Bowl also involves other connections: a ramp from eastbound 215 to the north 95 – – *and* connecting Oso Blanca across the 95 to Sky Pointe.

N-DOT’s Centennial Bowl website has all this info and a whole lot more. Here’s the link to nevadaus95nw.com.

