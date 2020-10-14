What’s Driving You Crazy? – A viewer question about NHP traffic enforcement

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer question about N-H-P traffic enforcement

AJ writes: “Why does the NHP announce dates and locations of when it will start and end traffic enforcement?”

Trooper Jason Buratczuk replies: “Those enforcement periods are made possible by grants from the Office of Traffic Safety. Part of a grant includes announcing the enforcement period and what the focus of that enforcement is. The grant money allows the Highway Patrol to put more troopers on the road and concentrate their efforts on that particular enforcement. Press releases announcing the enforcement periods include some statistics to show why we are focusing on any particular driving behavior. As you know though, all troopers focus on all hazardous driving violations.”

Thanks for writing in AJ. Not everyone watches the news or social media, so Troopers are likely to catch violators, especially stepping up enforcement in any given place and time.

