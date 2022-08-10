LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer question about the ongoing work at the Speedway Bowl, that’s technically known as the I-15 north corridor project

Andrew wants to know: “When will Range Road be done merging onto the 215 and 15 south? It’s getting bad – and rough!”

Well, Andrew, it’s been a bumpy ride in that whole area as they build new flyover bridges and ramps that will eventually make it smoother and easier connecting the 15 and the northern 215 beltway.

The original timeline from the Nevada Dept of Transportation was for everything to be wrapped up there by the end of this year – but that was before the pandemic. I’ll check with the folks at NDOT to see if there are any updates. Thanks for writing!

