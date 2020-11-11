What’s Driving You Crazy? – A viewer question about motorcycles in HOV lanes

An h-o-v question about motorcycles

Donald writes:

“Signs for the HOV lane on the 95 north from I-15 say ‘motorcycles OK.’ Do motorcycles have to have 2 riders? Every other sign states 2+ people. I have called NHP but have not gotten a response.”

Here’s your answer, Donald. It comes from one of the posters NDOT put out when the H-O-V policy was changing when good ol’ “Project Neon” was wrapping up.

On the left side of the poster it talks about which vehicles can use the H-O-V lanes. Right underneath “vehicles with 2 or more people” it says “motorcycles” – and under that – in teeny tiny letters – it says “even if only one person.”

image from Nevada Dept of Transportation

So, go ahead and ride that motorcycle all by your lonesome on the H-O-V lanes, Donald. Thanks for writing!

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

