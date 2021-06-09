What’s Driving You Crazy? – A viewer has several complaints in one email

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Three complaints in one email.

Viewer Beverly has a lot on her mind.

First: speed. She writes: “Please slow down on Alta, Charleston and Far Hills. 215 and Summerlin Pkwy in the morning is like the Indy 500.”

Second: out of state plates: “Either go home or learn to obey our speed limit, you’re not in California anymore. Register your vehicle; the DMV is open.”



Third: a twist on drinking and driving. Beverly writes: “Bartenders: do not service them.”

Beverly, you’re preaching to the choir on all of your points: speeding is never a good idea. We’ll continue to bring up unregistered out-of-state plates in our conversations with police and NHP. And I’d hope that bartenders can err on the side of caution when it comes to cutting off customers. But what do you do when drunk drivers were their own bartenders in the comfort of their own homes? Thanks again for writing.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and PLEASE PUT DOWN THAT PHONE

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.