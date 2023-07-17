LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A frustrated viewer who may speak for thousands on the Formula 1 repaving nightmare on and around the Las Vegas Strip resort corridor.

Pete writes:

“Why are private (for profit) companies allowed to not only tear up roads with taxpayers footing the bill while making us lose hundreds of hours sitting in our cars, burning expensive fuel and fuming we can’t even get a traffic cop to help? Ask yourself this, ‘Who will profit from this event?’ It certainly won’t be the casino worker or any LV resident. It’s corporate CEOs patting themselves on the back and handing out bonuses because they made this happen, that’s who!”

The opinions expressed in Pete’s email do not necessarily represent those of 8newsnow or our parent company Nexstar Media.

But, again, Pete: you’re not alone. Thanks for writing.

