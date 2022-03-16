LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Viewers respond to the email saying drivers on the 215 beltway shouldn’t be going 65mph in the far left lane.

Victor had written: “If you want to drive at the speed limit stay in the center lane. Blocking faster drivers does not make it safer.”

Now we hear from Carol: “It’s true that that is the passing lane, but it’s also true that 65mph is the speed limit. You shouldn’t be passing someone who is already driving at the speed limit.”

And Dale: “If my speed bothers you because you’re breaking the law and can’t manage your time, that’s your problem, not mine.”

I’d hope that we can all agree that speeding is a problem, no matter where you’re driving or what lane you’re in. And that too many people are dying on our roads. The question remains: how do we reach the people that really need to hear all this? The ones for whom “the news” just isn’t part of their world. Any ideas?

