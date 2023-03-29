LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer email asks a familiar question.

Iris writes:

“During the afternoon rush hour the carpool lane on the northbound 95 from Rancho Dr to Ann Road is full of single drivers speeding past the other traffic. When are they going to get NHP out there to give these folks tickets for 1) driving alone in a carpool lane, and 2) speeding? It doesn’t make sense to have a carpool lane if no one adheres to the law!”

Iris, the Nevada State Police have said in the past that troopers enforce the HOV law when they see violations, but that they’re often too busy dealing with crashes and/or impaired drivers. I’m forwarding your email to them, just in case they have a different response.

Thanks for writing in!

Buckle up, drive carefully – and – please put down that phone

