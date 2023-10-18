LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It’s been said before. Now a viewer email highlights a different take on pedestrians.

There are many different scenarios when it comes to pedestrians hit by cars in the valley. While some can be the driver’s fault, there are also many cases where the pedestrian is at fault. Like walking outside a crosswalk, or not paying attention.

Karen, a frequent visitor to Las Vegas, writes in with her observations:

“We only come to Vegas because of family and I dread each and every time because of the traffic: people straight up walking on roads, and pedestrians not crossing at crosswalks, walking right in front of traffic like they have no sense of what they’re doing. I know Metro has tried to stop this, but why don’t people just get it?”

Karen, you’re not the only one wondering. Greater minds than mine are still trying to find ways to get to those “people who don’t get it,” – until they become a news story, when it’s too late.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone!



