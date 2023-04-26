Revisiting the issue of “Nobody Pays Attention To The Speed Limit In The Airport Connector Tunnels.”

A viewer who wishes to remain anonymous writes:

“If I go the speed limit in the tunnels, I get honked at, ran up on, and have lights flashed at me. People are so aggressive. Nobody goes 35 there. I feel like I have to speed like everyone else for my own safety.”

Well, Anonymous, everyone here knows exactly what you’re talking about. Reid Airport Spokesman Joe Rajchel told us that before the speed limit was lowered in 2019 there were 60 crashes in the tunnels in the first 6 months of that year. In the first six months of last year there were 19 crashes.

The conclusion there is that even if it seems like no one is following the speed limit, it must be having some positive effect. Anonymous, thanks for writing – and stay safe wherever you go.

