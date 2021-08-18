What’s Driving You Crazy? – A vague roadside sign

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer question about a temporary roadside sign.
Fran writes: “On my way to work there’s a sign on D-I. [between Boulder Highway and Sandhill] saying “find alternate route 8/23.” I can’t find anything online about this. I need to know so I can plan an alternate route.
Fran, while it sounds like you were headed west on D-I, there’s a sign with the same message on the eastbound side just after Sandhill.”
Even though my camera makes the sign look like a studio 54 disco ball [see video above], the message is clear to drivers: ”Desert Inn closed starting 8/23/21. Seek alt route.” D-I is closing because the bridge there is about to go away
As an unnamed politician sometimes says, “Look- here’s the deal.”
As part of the year-and-a-half long project to fix up the 95/515 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Flamingo, the bridge over D-I is going to be rebuilt. The closure of D-I is scheduled to last from next Monday to late next Saturday night.
The Nevada Dept of Transportation website dedicated to the project says: this closure is the first phase of demolition. The second phase will require another 6-day closure. That’s currently scheduled for about a month from now.
Here’s a link to the NDOT website – i515project.com
POSSIBLE DETOURS:
Thanks for writing, Fran.
Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone
If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.