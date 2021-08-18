What’s Driving You Crazy? – A vague roadside sign

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer question about a temporary roadside sign.

Fran writes: “On my way to work there’s a sign on D-I. [between Boulder Highway and Sandhill] saying “find alternate route 8/23.” I can’t find anything online about this. I need to know so I can plan an alternate route.

Fran, while it sounds like you were headed west on D-I, there’s a sign with the same message on the eastbound side just after Sandhill.”

Even though my camera makes the sign look like a studio 54 disco ball [see video above], the message is clear to drivers: ”Desert Inn closed starting 8/23/21. Seek alt route.” D-I is closing because the bridge there is about to go away

As part of the year-and-a-half long project to fix up the 95/515 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Flamingo, the bridge over D-I is going to be rebuilt. The closure of D-I is scheduled to last from next Monday to late next Saturday night.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation website dedicated to the project says: this closure is the first phase of demolition. The second phase will require another 6-day closure. That’s currently scheduled for about a month from now.

Here’s a link to the NDOT website – i515project.com

POSSIBLE DETOURS:

