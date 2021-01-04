What’s Driving You Crazy? – A twist on traffic signal timing in Henderson

HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – A twist on traffic signal timing in Henderson.

Have you noticed anything different with the timing of the signals on Eastern between Pebble, just north of the 215 and south past St Rose Pkwy to Sunridge Heights Pkwy?

Well, the Regional Transportation Commission along with the City of Henderson and Clark County have been tweaking the timing of the 14 traffic signals along that stretch.

Instead of the traditional timers or demand-activated signals in slower hours, the pilot project involves what’s called A-S-C-T – “Adaptive Signal Control Technology.”

The RTC says, “Signals with ASCT are supposed to react to changing traffic conditions to provide solutions in real time. Strategically placed sensors collect and feed data into a controller which implements the signal timing updates based on that real-time data.”

The project started in October of last year and is set to run through March.

