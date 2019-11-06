What’s Driving You Crazy? – A trip to traffic nerd heaven

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A trip to traffic nerd heaven that could drive you crazy.

If the roads you travel every day are just a vehicle to get you where you’re going, that’s perfectly fine: that’s why they’re there.

But a map put out by the Nevada Department of Transportation’s “Cartography Location Division” has a lot of cool data for junior traffic buddies.

Can I let you in on a little “inside baseball” media stuff?

In traffic-related incidents law enforcement officers have to note where the incident happened. In a city, cross streets are a good place to start. But on a freeway, it’s mile markers, baby. You may not have stopped to think about it, but most freeway exits are numbered by their approximate mile marker location. like I-15: at the state’s southern tip, mile marker 1 is 1 mile north of Primm. And all 120 or so miles of the interstate in the Silver State take you up to Mesquite: exit 120.

For the Nevada Highway Patrol, mile markers take on more meaning when they’re out in “the middle of nowhere.”

Just the other day, 8NewsNow reported a fatality on US95 past Beatty. When we said the crash happened at “mile marker 95” that probably didn’t mean much to you, and it’s not a feature on any map app that I’m aware of. This NDOT map quickly pinned the crash location to the general area of the 95 turnoff to Scotty’s Junction and Scotty’s Castle.

